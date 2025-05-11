What's the story

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor took a poetic jibe at Pakistan after it violated a ceasefire agreement with India.

The truce was made to stop all hostilities between the two countries.

Hitting back at the violation, Tharoor posted a Hindi couplet on X which read: "Uski fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, uske vaade pe yakeen kaise karu" (It's their nature to go back on their word; how can I trust their promises?).