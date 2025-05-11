'Uski fitrat hai…': Tharoor's jibe at Pakistan over ceasefire violation
What's the story
Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor took a poetic jibe at Pakistan after it violated a ceasefire agreement with India.
The truce was made to stop all hostilities between the two countries.
Hitting back at the violation, Tharoor posted a Hindi couplet on X which read: "Uski fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, uske vaade pe yakeen kaise karu" (It's their nature to go back on their word; how can I trust their promises?).
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
उसकी फितरत है मुकर जाने की— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 10, 2025
उसके वादे पे यकीं कैसे करूँ? #ceasefireviolated
Aftermath
Tharoor's stance on India's goal post-Pahalgam terror attack
After the ceasefire announcement, Tharoor said India's main goal was to give 'terrorists a lesson' after the Pahalgam terror attack.
He said he was happy that India wanted peace and didn't want a long-term war.
"Peace is essential. I am very glad that India never wanted a long-term war," he said, adding, "India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson; I believe that lesson has been taught."
Agreement
Ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan
The ceasefire came after four days of fierce cross-border drone and missile strikes.
It was first announced by United States President Donald Trump on social media, before being officially confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Tensions rise
Ceasefire violation leads to increased tensions
Despite a ceasefire agreement, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed several drone sightings and explosions mere hours after the truce was declared. Security personnel were forced to switch on air defense systems.
During a press briefing, Misri confirmed Pakistan had violated the ceasefire agreement earlier that evening, and India's armed forces had sufficiently responded.
Misri urged Islamabad to take "appropriate steps" to address such violations with "seriousness and responsibility."