French club Olympique de Marseille are set to re-sign Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer. The news was first reported by journalist Santi Aouna before being confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. Aubameyang, who had moved from Marseille to Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah last summer, has now agreed to return after terminating his contract with the latter after just one season. He will sign a two-year contract with the French club.

Contract details Aubameyang will battle for the center-forward position with Amine Gouiri Aubameyang, now 36 years old, will sign a two-year contract with Marseille until 2027. He will compete for the center-forward position with talented Algerian Amine Gouiri. The move comes as part of Marseille's efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. The club is also looking for a winger and has identified Juventus's Timothy Weah as their top target.

Information A strong performance in the 2024-25 season Aubameyang scored 21 goals for Al-Qadsiah across 36 matches in all competitions last season. Notably, 17 of his goals came in the Saudi Pro League from 32 appearances.

Do you know? Auba enjoyed a stunning performance in 2023-24 for Marseille Auba, who played for Marseille in the 2023-24 season, was brilliant. He scored 30 goals in 51 appearances for the French club. 17 of his goals came in Ligue 1 from 34 matches.

Goal machine The Gabon star is a serious goal machine Auba was on loan from AC Milan to the likes of Dijon, Lille and Monaco. He registered 14 goals from 86 matches in this loan spree. Saint-Étienne signed Auba on a permanent basis and the player scored 41 goals in 97 matches before joining Borussia Dortmund. He scored 141 goals in 213 matches. Auba made 163 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions. He went on to score a total of 92 goals, besides registering 20 assists. In 24 matches for FC Barcelona, he scored 13 goals before the player managed three goals in 23 appearances for Chelsea.