Nazara Technologies to consider its first-ever stock split next week

Nazara Technologies Ltd., a leading player in the gaming industry, has announced its plans to consider a bonus and stock split proposal for its shareholders. The company's board will meet on August 12 to discuss these proposals as well as the financial results for the June quarter. This would be Nazara's first-ever stock split since going public in March 2021 and second bonus issue after a 1:1 bonus issue in June 2022.