Nazara Technologies to consider its first-ever stock split next week
What's the story
Nazara Technologies Ltd., a leading player in the gaming industry, has announced its plans to consider a bonus and stock split proposal for its shareholders. The company's board will meet on August 12 to discuss these proposals as well as the financial results for the June quarter. This would be Nazara's first-ever stock split since going public in March 2021 and second bonus issue after a 1:1 bonus issue in June 2022.
Understanding stock splits and bonus issues
A stock split increases the number of shares available for trading by splitting existing shares into more. This reduces the price per share, making it more affordable for investors. The move is aimed at improving liquidity in the stock market. On the other hand, a bonus issue is when a company issues additional shares to its existing shareholders, usually in proportion to their current holdings.
Market response
Nazara shares gain 38% in 2025 so far
Nazara Technologies' shares closed flat at ₹1,370.5 today. The stock has seen a whopping 42% growth in the last six months. The firm operates across mobile gaming, esports, and sports media, with subsidiaries like Sportskeeda and Curve Games.