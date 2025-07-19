Barcelona, Manchester United closing in on Marcus Rashford loan deal

FC Barcelona and Manchester United are said to be closing in on a deal for Marcus Rashford . The 27-year-old forward is reportedly keen on the move, which would see him join the Catalan club on loan with an option to buy. The talks are at an advanced stage but not yet finalized, according to The Athletic. Here are further details on the same.

Do you know? Barcelona to pay whole of Rashford's salary Notably, Barcelona are set to pay whole of Rashford's salary as part of proposed transfer from United. The deal is impending loan + option to buy which includes 100% wage coverage by the La Liga champions.

Player profile Hansi Flick has already spoken with Rashford Rashford is seen as a versatile forward who can play both on the wing and centrally, which could make him an ideal fit for Barcelona. Head coach Hansi Flick has already spoken with Rashford and given his approval for the transfer. Earlier, Barcelona sporting director Deco, spoke of his admiration for Rashford. "When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team," he told Catalan radio station RAC1 in May. "We like Luis, we like Rashford and we like other players," he said.

Negotiation details Agent was in Barcelona for talks Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, was recently in Barcelona for talks with the club. The forward was left out of Manchester United's squad for their first pre-season game against Leeds United on Saturday. New signing Matheus Cunha was also given the number 10 jersey earlier this month, further hinting at a potential exit for Rashford from Old Trafford.

Career trajectory An uncertain future at Old Trafford Rashford's future at Manchester United looks uncertain as he fell out of favor last season. The Portuguese manager has only included him in one matchday squad since December last year and loaned him to Aston Villa, where he scored four goals in 17 appearances before a hamstring injury cut his season short. Aston Villa had an option to make his loan move permament, but they decided against the same.

Transfer prospects Rashford had expressed desire to join Barcelona earlier this summer Rashford's potential move to Barcelona comes after he publicly expressed his desire to play for the club earlier this summer. When asked if he would like to play alongside Lamine Yamal, Rashford said: "Yes, for sure. Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully... we'll see." The talks are ongoing and will mainly focus on wage payment and possible compensation if Barcelona don't take up the option to buy.

Players One of five players to have asked to leave Earlier this month, five Manchester United players expressed their desire to leave the club. The list included Rashford, Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, Brazilian winger Antony, Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia, and English forward Jadon Sancho. As per BBC, the club had given them more time to explore future options by delaying their return for pre-season training.

Information United are in desperate need of sales United would have preferred to sell Rashford this summer. However, they will now save a lot of money off the wage bill given the Englishman is their highest paid player. However, the club now will hope to sell Sancho and Garnacho to get funds. Meanwhile, Antony could head out on loan.