Liverpool agree deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for striker Hugo Ekitike
By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 20, 2025
03:10 pm
What's the story

Liverpool have a deal in place for fee over €90m for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. As per Fabrizio Romano, the overall value of the deal could potentially reach €95m with add-ons. The two clubs have worked on a six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031. The move comes after 48 hours of negotiations between both clubs, following Liverpool's public interest in the player earlier this week.

Do you know?

Clubs were in contact to seal add-ons structure

Liverpool and Eintracht were in contact today to seal add-ons structure for the Ekitike deal. The player was clear with Eintracht that he wanted to join Liverpool as absolute priority. A six year-deal was being made ready.

Transfer prospects

How Liverpool pipped Newcastle to land the striker

Ekitike is open to a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool being his preferred destination. This comes after Newcastle's earlier bid was rejected this week. The Magpies had seen an offer worth £70 million get rejected by Frankfurt. With Liverpool then entering the race, Newcastle moved out. On July 17, Liverpool had submitted an official bid to Eintracht for Ekitike. The German club already informed Liverpool that they wanted more. Althought the initial proposal got rejected, talks continued between the two clubs.

Player profile

Ekitike was an unused substitute against FSV Frankfurt

The 23-year-old striker was an unused substitute in his team's pre-season match against FSV Frankfurt on Saturday. After the game, Frankfurt boss admitted that Ekitike's possible departure would be "a bitter loss." Last season, Ekitike scored an impressive 22 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt, helping them secure a Champions League spot.

