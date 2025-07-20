Liverpool agree deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for striker Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool and Eintracht were in contact today to seal add-ons structure for the Ekitike deal. The player was clear with Eintracht that he wanted to join Liverpool as absolute priority. A six year-deal was being made ready.

Transfer prospects

How Liverpool pipped Newcastle to land the striker

Ekitike is open to a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool being his preferred destination. This comes after Newcastle's earlier bid was rejected this week. The Magpies had seen an offer worth £70 million get rejected by Frankfurt. With Liverpool then entering the race, Newcastle moved out. On July 17, Liverpool had submitted an official bid to Eintracht for Ekitike. The German club already informed Liverpool that they wanted more. Althought the initial proposal got rejected, talks continued between the two clubs.