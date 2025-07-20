Liverpool agree deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for striker Hugo Ekitike
What's the story
Liverpool have a deal in place for fee over €90m for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. As per Fabrizio Romano, the overall value of the deal could potentially reach €95m with add-ons. The two clubs have worked on a six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031. The move comes after 48 hours of negotiations between both clubs, following Liverpool's public interest in the player earlier this week.
Do you know?
Clubs were in contact to seal add-ons structure
Liverpool and Eintracht were in contact today to seal add-ons structure for the Ekitike deal. The player was clear with Eintracht that he wanted to join Liverpool as absolute priority. A six year-deal was being made ready.
Transfer prospects
How Liverpool pipped Newcastle to land the striker
Ekitike is open to a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool being his preferred destination. This comes after Newcastle's earlier bid was rejected this week. The Magpies had seen an offer worth £70 million get rejected by Frankfurt. With Liverpool then entering the race, Newcastle moved out. On July 17, Liverpool had submitted an official bid to Eintracht for Ekitike. The German club already informed Liverpool that they wanted more. Althought the initial proposal got rejected, talks continued between the two clubs.
Player profile
Ekitike was an unused substitute against FSV Frankfurt
The 23-year-old striker was an unused substitute in his team's pre-season match against FSV Frankfurt on Saturday. After the game, Frankfurt boss admitted that Ekitike's possible departure would be "a bitter loss." Last season, Ekitike scored an impressive 22 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt, helping them secure a Champions League spot.
Twitter Post
Here we go!
🚨💣 BREAKING: Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go!— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2025
Deal in place for fee over €90m for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95m.
Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move.
New striker for Slot 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/iRbjZGz4Ob