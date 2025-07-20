'Out of place': Anderson on sharing trophy name with Tendulkar

Legendary England bowler James Anderson has admitted to feeling a bit out of place after his name was added alongside Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on the trophy for the ongoing Test series between India and England. The tournament's trophy was recently renamed from 'Pataudi Trophy' to 'Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy' in honor of both legends. Notably, Anderson retired from Tests last year as the third-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Humility 'I feel completely out of place' Reacting to the honor, Anderson said he feels a bit out of place having his name alongside Tendulkar, owing to sheer respect for the Indian legend. He told Sky Sports, "I feel completely out of place when I see myself alongside him with the trophy. As I said, I hold him in such high regard." " I just can't quite believe the things that come with playing for such a long time," he added.

Achievement Anderson's thoughts on his own achievements Anderson also expressed his disbelief at his own cricketing achievements when people talk about them. He said, "It is strange that when people talk about what I have achieved in cricket, like when I hear about it as if someone's talking about someone else." The former seamer retired from international cricket in 2024 after a stellar career spanning two decades.

Career Anderson's Test numbers and accolades During his Test career against India, Anderson took 149 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 25.47. He also took six five-wicket hauls. Overall, he is the third highest wicket-taker in Test history with 704 wickets from 188 matches at an average of 26.45 and an economy of 2.79. Despite feeling a bit of impostor syndrome, Anderson's achievements place him on a similar pedestal to Tendulkar when it comes to their careers' accolades.