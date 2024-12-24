Congress moves SC over election rule tweak
The Congress party has approached the Supreme Court against recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. The changes, made by the Union Law Ministry on December 20, restrict public access to certain electronic documents. The Election Commission of India proposed these modifications to prevent misuse of materials like CCTV footage and video recordings of candidates.
Congress criticizes Election Commission's unilateral changes
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Jairam Ramesh, has slammed the Election Commission for making these changes unilaterally. He said such moves erode the integrity of the electoral process. "The Election Commission...cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner," Ramesh said.
Congress questions transparency of electoral process
The Congress party alleges that these amendments dilute transparency and accountability in elections. Ramesh hoped that the Supreme Court would step in to restore integrity to the electoral process. He asked why the ECI was "afraid of transparency" and urged legal challenges against the rule changes.
Poll officials express concerns over potential misuse
Poll officials have raised concerns of potential misuse if CCTV cameras are allowed inside polling booths. They said while candidates can access such footage, others would have to seek court permission for access. The Congress party sees this restriction as a "vindication" of their concerns about declining electoral integrity.