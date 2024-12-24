Summarize Simplifying... In short Senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, criticizes the Election Commission for unilaterally changing election rules, arguing it undermines the electoral process's integrity.

The Congress party claims these changes reduce transparency and accountability in elections, and hopes the Supreme Court will intervene.

Meanwhile, poll officials worry about potential misuse of CCTV footage from polling booths, a concern the Congress party sees as proof of declining electoral integrity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The amendments were made on December 20

Congress moves SC over election rule tweak

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:30 pm Dec 24, 202404:30 pm

What's the story The Congress party has approached the Supreme Court against recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. The changes, made by the Union Law Ministry on December 20, restrict public access to certain electronic documents. The Election Commission of India proposed these modifications to prevent misuse of materials like CCTV footage and video recordings of candidates.

Criticism voiced

Congress criticizes Election Commission's unilateral changes

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Jairam Ramesh, has slammed the Election Commission for making these changes unilaterally. He said such moves erode the integrity of the electoral process. "The Election Commission...cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner," Ramesh said.

Transparency questioned

Congress questions transparency of electoral process

The Congress party alleges that these amendments dilute transparency and accountability in elections. Ramesh hoped that the Supreme Court would step in to restore integrity to the electoral process. He asked why the ECI was "afraid of transparency" and urged legal challenges against the rule changes.

Misuse concerns

Poll officials express concerns over potential misuse

Poll officials have raised concerns of potential misuse if CCTV cameras are allowed inside polling booths. They said while candidates can access such footage, others would have to seek court permission for access. The Congress party sees this restriction as a "vindication" of their concerns about declining electoral integrity.