Not involved in anything illegal: Vijay Deverakonda on ED probe

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has defended himself against allegations of promoting illegal betting apps . Speaking to the media after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said he was not involved in anything illegal. He added that there is a difference between gaming and betting apps and claimed that the apps he endorsed are "completely legal" and licensed by the government.

Legal proceedings 'I didn't take any payment' Deverakonda also clarified that he had not taken any payment for his endorsements and had stopped promoting these apps on moral grounds. He said, "This was about something I did back in 2016. On moral grounds, I did not continue with it and I didn't take any payment either." "As a citizen, I believe in cooperating when the law calls," he added.

Legal action FIR filed against celebrities Earlier this year, an FIR was filed against 25 celebrities, including Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps. The complaint alleged that these platforms have caused distress to many families, especially those from middle-class and lower-middle-class backgrounds.