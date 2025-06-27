Shah says next Tamil Nadu CM will be from AIADMK 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections. He said that while a candidate from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would become chief minister, he did not mention Edappadi K Palaniswami's name. Palaniswami is the party's current general secretary. This is significant, as no Dravidian party has shared power with allies since 1967.

Political landscape Alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu Shah's comments come after his rally in Madurai on June 8, where he slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for alleged corruption. He accused the state government of giving ₹450 crore worth of nutrition kits to a private company, depriving the poor. He also alleged a ₹4,600 crore sand mining scam enriched the ruling party at the expense of the poor.

Election confidence 'People of Tamil Nadu will dethrone DMK' Shah expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would vote out the DMK in the next elections. He said, "I understand the pulse of the people and can say that the people of Tamil Nadu will dethrone the DMK in the next elections." At a recent event, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran said Shah would lead a "Silent Operation" to defeat the MK Stalin-led DMK.