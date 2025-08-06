'Heroine' featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in 130 outfits

Kareena's iconic 'Heroine' wardrobe: 130 outfits, one legend

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:12 pm Aug 06, 202505:12 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in the 2012 film Heroine was a major highlight. But did you know that she also wore more than 130 different outfits in the movie? Each of these ensembles was designed by renowned international fashion designers, making it one of the most expensive wardrobes for a Bollywood film. The costumes were such an important part of the film that they became a talking point among audiences and critics alike.