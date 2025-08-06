Kareena's iconic 'Heroine' wardrobe: 130 outfits, one legend
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in the 2012 film Heroine was a major highlight. But did you know that she also wore more than 130 different outfits in the movie? Each of these ensembles was designed by renowned international fashion designers, making it one of the most expensive wardrobes for a Bollywood film. The costumes were such an important part of the film that they became a talking point among audiences and critics alike.
Film's theme
But first, know everything about 'Heroine'
Written, directed, and co-produced by Madhur Bhandarkar, Heroine was an unfiltered look into the glamorous yet chaotic world of showbiz. The story follows a once-popular superstar whose career begins to decline due to personal and professional issues. Kapoor Khan played this complex role with great depth and intensity. And, blingy party dresses and mono-colored silk sarees helped her bring the superstar to life. The film also starred Rakesh Bapat, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Helen, Shillpi Sharma, among others.
Fashion impact
Fashion in 'Heroine'
Apart from its engaging storyline and stellar performances, Heroine also set a new standard for fashion in Indian cinema. The film's costume design played an important role in showcasing the protagonist's journey through her life, from glamorous red carpet appearances to private moments. Kapoor Khan's character's emotional arc was mirrored in the variety of outfits she wore throughout the film. While the performances and costume extravagance were appreciated, the film flopped at the box office.