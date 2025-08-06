'The Howard Stern Show' to come to an end? Details

'The Howard Stern Show' to come to an end?

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:17 pm Aug 06, 202505:17 pm

What's the story

The Howard Stern Show, a staple of American radio for over three decades, may be coming to an end as host Howard Stern's five-year contract with SiriusXM nears its expiration. The 71-year-old radio veteran is reportedly considering retirement more seriously this year. "He may do a 1-2 year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially," a source told the New York Post.