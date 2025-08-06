'The Howard Stern Show' to come to an end? Details
The Howard Stern Show, a staple of American radio for over three decades, may be coming to an end as host Howard Stern's five-year contract with SiriusXM nears its expiration. The 71-year-old radio veteran is reportedly considering retirement more seriously this year. "He may do a 1-2 year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially," a source told the New York Post.
Discontent over SiriusXM's focus on Andy Cohen
Stern is reportedly unhappy with SiriusXM's increasing focus on rival radio host Andy Cohen. This discontent is a major factor in his potential decision to leave the network. Stern first shot to fame in the 1980s with The Howard Stern Show. After a decades-long run, he transitioned to SiriusXM in 2006. His current contract, worth $500 million, was signed in 2020 and includes rights to his audio and video archives for an additional seven years.
Legacy of 'The Howard Stern Show'
Over the years, The Howard Stern Show has welcomed a plethora of high-profile guests from entertainment, sports, music, and comedy. This has cemented its legacy as one of the most influential radio shows in American broadcasting history. Despite his declining listener numbers compared to Cohen's two channels, Stern's show remains a significant part of SiriusXM's programming lineup.