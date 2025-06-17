What's the story

General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army Chief, was reportedly heckled in Washington, DC, during his official visit to the United States.

As Munir exited his hotel, protesters shouted slogans like "Asim Munir, you're a coward," "Shame on you, mass murderer," and "Shame on you, dictator."

The demonstration was reportedly organized by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a political party opposed to the current Pakistani establishment.

The party's leader Imran Khan is currently in jail.