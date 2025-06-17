'Shame on you, mass murderer': US Pakistanis heckle Asim Munir
General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army Chief, was reportedly heckled in Washington, DC, during his official visit to the United States.
As Munir exited his hotel, protesters shouted slogans like "Asim Munir, you're a coward," "Shame on you, mass murderer," and "Shame on you, dictator."
The demonstration was reportedly organized by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a political party opposed to the current Pakistani establishment.
The party's leader Imran Khan is currently in jail.
He was called 'Murderer of Pakistanis'.
He was called 'Murderer of Pakistanis'. pic.twitter.com/NSRKywNuh3
The protesters mostly comprised Pakistani nationals and people of Pakistani origin.
Videos circulating on social media showed the crowd chanting slogans against the Army chief as he left the building.
In one video, a mobile electronic billboard parked nearby displayed messages like "Asim Munir Mass Murderer" and "Democracy dies when guns speak."
The protest reportedly called for restoring what they described as "unfettered democracy" in Pakistan.
Munir arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day official visit to strengthen military and strategic ties with the United States, reported Dawn.
Reports described the visit as "primarily bilateral in nature" and said it is not linked to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14.
Notably, there were earlier reports that claimed Munir, who was recently promoted to field marshal, was invited to the Washington Military Parade on Saturday; however, this was denied by the White House.