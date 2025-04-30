What's the story

Harvard University President Alan Garber has apologized after internal reports outlining instances of anti-Muslim and antisemitic prejudice at the institution were released.

The reports included testimonies from students who said they felt alienated and were pressured to hide their identities.

In response, Harvard has committed to a comprehensive review of its academic offerings and admissions policies.

The move comes amid demands from the White House for stricter campus antisemitism measures.