Harvard University president apologizes for 'antisemitism, Islamophobia' on campus
What's the story
Harvard University President Alan Garber has apologized after internal reports outlining instances of anti-Muslim and antisemitic prejudice at the institution were released.
The reports included testimonies from students who said they felt alienated and were pressured to hide their identities.
In response, Harvard has committed to a comprehensive review of its academic offerings and admissions policies.
The move comes amid demands from the White House for stricter campus antisemitism measures.
Bias investigation
Task forces formed to address bias at Harvard
Following last year's pro-Palestinian protests on the Israel-Gaza conflict, Harvard set up two task forces to examine bias in its community.
Garber admitted in a letter that the Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing Israeli bombardment of Gaza had "long-simmering tensions" on Harvard's campus.
"Members of our community reported incidents that led them to feel targeted and shunned on the basis of their identities," he said, adding, "Harvard cannot - and will not - abide bigotry."
Institutional response
Harvard's commitment to diversity amidst government scrutiny
Harvard's internal reports contained a list of "actions and commitments," including reviewing admissions processes.
The university promised to judge applicants on their ability to "engage constructively with different perspectives, show empathy, and participate in civil discourse."
However, such proposed changes don't fulfill the White House's demands of ending preferences based on race or national origin or instituting merit-based policies by August.
University lawsuit
Harvard's legal battle against government measures
In response to such demands from the government, Harvard has sued the federal government.
The university argues the measures violate its constitutional rights and are being used as "leverage to gain control of academic decision making" on campus.
Garber, who himself is Jewish, said last month he had personally "experienced antisemitism directly, even while serving as president."
Reports released
Task forces report on antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias
The task force reports, running to over 500 pages, document experiences for Jewish, Israeli, Muslim, and Arab students at Harvard in detail.
The Task Force Combating Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Bias pointed to issues that have been around for decades. It said antisemitism has been sidelined in the discourse of other prejudices, like racism or xenophobia.
Meanwhile, the Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim, Anti-Arab, and Anti-Palestinian Bias reported abandonment felt by students in 2023-24.
Future plans
Garber outlines Harvard's focus areas for improvement
Garber listed three areas of focus for Harvard: nurturing a sense of belonging and respectful dialogue, revising policies and training, and improving academic life.
The university will also encourage viewpoint diversity and review disciplinary policies to check their effectiveness.
Despite the reports' findings, critics, including US Representative Elise Stefanik, have continued raising concerns over antisemitism on the campus.
She said, "Harvard's own task force reveals longtime, deep-rooted, dangerous, and rampant antisemitism embedded in coursework."