Will Prince William remove Harry and Meghan's royal titles?
What's the story
Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne, reportedly plans to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.
The decision is likely to be taken once William takes the throne after his father, King Charles III.
A source told Daily Beast that "Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't."
The insider claimed that "He loathes them because he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for."
Title controversy
Markle's use of HRH title under scrutiny
Further, the insider also accused Markle of breaching an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II by using her HRH title in connection with her personal brand, As ever.
This allegation came after Markle signed a gift basket with the HRH title during a podcast interview with Kern Lima.
The note on the basket read, "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex," which was later featured on the podcast.
Support
Prince William's friend supports title removal
A friend of Prince William's backed the possible stripping of titles.
"Charles has completely lost control," the insider said, adding it's "apparent" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "every intention of making his final years a misery."
"Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is."
"There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found."
Defense
Markle's source defends her use of HRH title
A source for Markle defended her use of the HRH title, saying the basket was a "personal gift."
"Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes," the source said.
"While they do not publicly use 'HRH,' this was a personal gift, and their titles remain."
However, a former courtier told Daily Beast Markle's defense was "rubbish," and the terms of their exit from royal duties were clear.