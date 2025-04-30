What's the story

Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne, reportedly plans to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.

The decision is likely to be taken once William takes the throne after his father, King Charles III.

A source told Daily Beast that "Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't."

The insider claimed that "He loathes them because he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for."