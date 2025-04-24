Norway launches $9.5M fund to attract top researchers from US
What's the story
Norway has launched a new fund to lure top international researchers, amid growing curbs on academic freedom in the US.
The Research Council of Norway has launched a 100 million Norwegian krone (around $9.57 million) fund, that will ease the process of hiring foreign researchers.
The initiative is open to scholars worldwide but was fast-tracked after substantial budget cuts were announced by the Trump administration last month.
Diplomacy
Norwegian PM to discuss academic freedom at White House
Norway's announcement comes just ahead of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finance Minister, the former Nato secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg's visit to the White House.
The two will be visiting to discuss security, defense, Ukraine, tariffs, and trade.
However, the issue of academic freedom is not mentioned as a confirmed topic on the agenda.
Minister's statement
Norway's minister highlights importance of academic freedom
Norway's minister for research and higher education, Sigrun Aasland, stressed the importance of this initiative.
"It is important for Norway to be proactive in a demanding situation for academic freedom," Aasland said.
She added, "Academic freedom is under pressure in the US, and it is an unpredictable position for many researchers in what has been the world's leading knowledge nation for many decades."
Proposal call
Research council to issue proposal call next month
The Research Council of Norway plans to issue a call for proposals next month, in areas including climate, health, energy, and artificial intelligence (AI).
The initiative is designed to last several years with 100 million kroner earmarked for 2026.
Mari Sundli Tveit, the Chief Executive of the research council, said, "This is particularly relevant to the situation in the US. Academic freedom is under pressure and funding is being cut."
Global response
Other countries take similar steps to protect academic freedom
Norway's move is not an isolated one. Other countries, including France and Belgium, have also moved to protect academic freedom.
Nearly 300 academics have applied to Aix-Marseille University after it advertised positions for US-based researchers.
Former French President Francois Hollande has suggested establishing a "scientific refugee" status for at-risk academics.
Meanwhile, Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium has opened new postdoctoral positions for American scholars.