EU wants to restrict social media for children under 16
What's the story
The European Union (EU) is mulling a new initiative to restrict social media access for children under 16.
The proposal, which is supported by Greece and backed by France and Spain, aims to introduce legislation to drastically limit the use of social media platforms by minors.
The move comes in the wake of increasing concerns over the effects of excessive screen time on young users.
Proposal
EU-wide "digital adulthood" age proposed
According to a document obtained by POLITICO, EU nations are proposing the creation of an EU-wide "age of digital adulthood."
Under this, minors below the age would need parental consent to access social media platforms.
This could essentially keep them from using popular platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat without their parent/guardian's explicit permission.
Meeting scheduled
Denmark to prioritize online child protection
Meanwhile, EU digital ministers will meet in early June to deliberate on the proposal further.
Denmark, which will take over the rotating presidency of the EU Council for six months, has promised to make this issue a priority.
Denmark's Minister of Digital Affairs Caroline Stage Olsen said, "Protection of our children online will be a key priority for the upcoming Danish EU presidency."
Collective action
Aim to safeguard children online
The proposal has been shared with other member states to drum up support before the Council meeting.
The document argues that shielding children from online risks and harms "requires collective action at the European level."
The move comes as European capitals increasingly grow frustrated with Brussels's sluggishness on the matter, leading to a concerted effort to curb children's screen time.
French initiative
Macron's "digital majority" concept
The push for this proposal is based on a year-long effort by French President Emmanuel Macron, who coined the term "digital majority" in April 2024.
The term defines the age at which children should be prohibited from certain online activities.
Macron had said, "We must regain control of the lives of our children and teenagers, in Europe, and impose digital majority at age 15, not before."
Regulatory measures
Proposal to require age verification and parental control
The proposed legislation would mandate age verification and parental control at the device level.
It also seeks to introduce "European norms" aimed at curbing persuasive design features like pop-ups, autoplay, and personalization that lead to higher app engagement and screen time.
This proposal extends further than existing regulations like the Digital Services Act which lays down rules for online platforms.