David Letterman slams CBS for canceling Stephen Colbert's show

David Letterman , the former host of CBS's The Late Show, has slammed the network for recently canceling Stephen Colbert 's version of the show. In a recent interview with his former executive producer Barbara Gaines, he called the decision "pure cowardice." He also questioned CBS's claim that economics was behind the cancellation. "The idea that they're hiding behind money... I don't think it was money," he said.

Financial dispute 'They've given [Colbert] another 10 months...' Letterman further disputed CBS's financial reasoning, saying, "They've given [Colbert] another 10 months, that's another huge chunk of money they're gonna lose." "If they were losing that kind of money - you're telling me losing this kind of money happened yesterday?" He added, "They did not handle Stephen Colbert, the face of that network, in the way he deserves."

Legal connection Letterman connects show's cancellation to Trump's lawsuit settlement Letterman also connected the cancellation of The Late Show to CBS's recent settlement of Donald Trump's lawsuit against 60 Minutes. He said, "This is pure cowardice...they decided, 'Aw, we're sorry, let us give you $20 million.' I believe this is in the wake of that." He added that he thinks CBS and Paramount management will one day be "embarrassed" by their handling of this situation.