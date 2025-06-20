5 amazing health benefits of cardamom
We all know that cardamom is a spice with aromatic flavor and is used in a number of cuisines globally.
But did you know cardamom can do wonders for your health?
Yes! Apart from being an amazing spice, cardamom has some surprising benefits that can improve your well-being.
Here are five unexpected benefits of using cardamom daily.
Digestive aid
Aids in digestion
Traditionally, cardamom has also been used as a remedy for digestive issues.
It has compounds that may help stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, promoting better digestion and reducing discomfort like bloating and gas.
Adding cardamom to your diet could ease indigestion and improve gut health overall.
Oral health
Supports oral health
Cardamom is known for its property to naturally freshen breath.
The essential oils in cardamom have antimicrobial properties. These can help fight bacteria that cause bad breath, and other oral infections.
Chewing on cardamom seeds or using it as an ingredient in mouthwashes might help maintain good oral hygiene.
Metabolic boost
Enhances metabolism
Adding cardamom to your diet may help in boosting metabolism.
Some studies indicate the spice can enhance energy expenditure by encouraging thermogenesis, the process of heat production in organisms.
This could help with your weight management efforts when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise.
Antioxidant powerhouse
Rich source of antioxidants
Cardamom is rich in antioxidants that protect cells from the effects of free radicals.
These antioxidants are critical in mitigating oxidative stress, which is associated with several chronic illnesses.
By incorporating cardamom into your food or drink, you may strengthen your body's protection from oxidative damage.
Respiratory aid
May improve respiratory health
The warming effect of cardamom makes it beneficial for respiratory health as well.
It might help alleviate symptoms associated with colds and coughs by improving blood circulation within the lungs and clearing congestion.
Incorporating this spice into hot beverages or inhaling its steam could provide relief during respiratory discomforts.