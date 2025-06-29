Enrique Iglesias adds second concert in Mumbai amid high demand

Due to an overwhelming demand, EVA Live has announced a second concert for global music icon Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai. The first show on October 30, 2025, at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, was sold out within hours of going on sale. The newly added performance will be held on Wednesday (October 29) at the same venue. Tickets for the show are exclusively available on the District App.

Artist's statement 'I've missed performing in India...': Iglesias Iglesias said, "I've missed performing in India, the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world." He added, "Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can't wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show." The addition of a second date is expected to bring over 50,000 attendees for both concerts combined.

Organizer's statement EVA Live is 'incredibly excited' to add another show Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live, said, "The response to Enrique Iglesias's first Mumbai show has been nothing short of phenomenal and truly historic." "We are incredibly excited to be able to accommodate more of his devoted fans by adding a second date, ensuring that even more individuals have the opportunity to experience what promises to be an unforgettable, world-class musical spectacle".