Man tries to get close to Salman—See what happened next

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats in recent times, was involved in a momentary security scare at the premiere of Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par on Thursday night.

While leaving the event, an unidentified man attempted to get too close to him, prompting a swift response from his bodyguards.

The incident was captured on video and is now going viral on social media platforms.