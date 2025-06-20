Man tries to get close to Salman—See what happened next
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats in recent times, was involved in a momentary security scare at the premiere of Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par on Thursday night.
While leaving the event, an unidentified man attempted to get too close to him, prompting a swift response from his bodyguards.
The incident was captured on video and is now going viral on social media platforms.
Security response
Video shows the commotion at the event
In the viral video, Khan can be seen exiting the venue when a man makes an attempt to breach his personal space.
The actor's bodyguards immediately stepped in and escorted him away from the crowd.
Despite this unexpected situation, Khan remained composed and directed his attention elsewhere.
Ongoing threats
Bishnoi's threat to kill Khan
Khan's security concerns have been a major issue since 2018, when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill him during a court hearing in Jodhpur.
The threat was related to the actor's involvement in the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Since then, Khan has reportedly received several threats, including an incident in April 2024 when two shooters from the Bishnoi gang fired gunshots outside his Bandra residence before being arrested.
Enhanced protection
Khan's residence now has bulletproof glass
In light of these threats, Khan's security has been significantly upgraded. His residence is now equipped with bulletproof glass on the balcony and CCTV cameras monitoring the road outside.
The Navi Mumbai Police also claimed to have uncovered a conspiracy to kill him when he was traveling to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.
Security around the actor was further tightened after the murder of politician Baba Siddiqui, a close friend of Khan's, in October 2024.
Career update
Khan was last seen in 'Sikandar'
Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss and released on March 30, failed to meet expectations at the box office with a below-average collection of ₹177 crore worldwide.
It also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.