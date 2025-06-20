How 'Parks and Recreation' was almost an 'Office' spin-off

What's the story

We've already uncovered some fun behind-the-scenes facts about Parks and Recreation—but we're back with even more details that make the show all the more lovable.

Yet, there are some behind-the-scenes secrets even the most dedicated fans might not know.

From casting decisions to the show becoming a spin-off, these facts reveal a whole lot more about how the show came into being.

Find out the unique production techniques and the improvisation that contributed to its success.