Did Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' mock Brahmins? Writer clarifies
The upcoming mythological drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is facing a controversy over the portrayal of two comic characters played by Brahmanandam and Saptagiri.
Members of the Brahmin community have reportedly expressed their objection to these characters, Pilaka and Gilaka, claiming they are insulting.
In response to this controversy, dialogue writer Akella Siva Prasad has issued a clarification.
There is nothing that insults any community: Prasad
Prasad said, "There is nothing in the film that insults Brahmins or any community. I am a Brahmin, and the director Mukesh Kumar Singh is also a Brahmin. We have great respect for all traditions."
He also mentioned that priests were portrayed negatively in ancient tales about Kannappa, but this is not the case in their film.
Film was screened for priests of Kalahasti temple
Prasad pointed out that Mohan Babu's character, Mahadeva Shastri, a priest in Kannappa, is shown with "utmost reverence."
He also revealed that the film was screened for the priests of the Kalahasti temple, who not only liked it but also blessed Manchu and Babu.
"Even many Brahmins, like lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, worked on this project. No one would spend so much money and time just to hurt anyone's feelings," Prasad added.
It releases on June 27.