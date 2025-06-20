Did Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' mock Brahmins? Writer clarifies

What's the story

The upcoming mythological drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is facing a controversy over the portrayal of two comic characters played by Brahmanandam and Saptagiri.

Members of the Brahmin community have reportedly expressed their objection to these characters, Pilaka and Gilaka, claiming they are insulting.

In response to this controversy, dialogue writer Akella Siva Prasad has issued a clarification.