What's the story

At the pre-release event of HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) on Sunday, director SS Rajamouli confirmed that Nani will be part of his upcoming project based on the Mahabharata.

Initially hesitant, Rajamouli finally confirmed Nani's involvement, saying, "Definitely, Nani will be part of my film based on Mahabharata."

The event was a grand affair with Rajamouli as the chief guest and lead star Nani addressing the crowd.