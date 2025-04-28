CONFIRMED: Nani to join SS Rajamouli's 'Mahabharata' project
At the pre-release event of HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) on Sunday, director SS Rajamouli confirmed that Nani will be part of his upcoming project based on the Mahabharata.
Initially hesitant, Rajamouli finally confirmed Nani's involvement, saying, "Definitely, Nani will be part of my film based on Mahabharata."
The event was a grand affair with Rajamouli as the chief guest and lead star Nani addressing the crowd.
#Nani confirmed for #SSRajamouli's dream project 'Mahabharatam'.
Actor's tribute
Nani's admiration for Rajamouli and 'Rajamouli moment' in 'HIT 3'
While nothing is out, Rajamouli has long been planning a multi-part film on Mahabharata.
Nani also looked back on the early days of his career at the event, recalling a special ritual.
After every release, he'd watch the first show at Prasad's IMAX just to check if the SSMB29 director and his family were present.
He also shared that HIT 3 has a special "Rajamouli moment," which he and director Sailesh Kolanu often spoke about while talking about the movie.
Film synopsis
'HIT 3' plot and cast details
This time, the stakes are higher, and the crimes are bigger.
HIT 3 follows a tough cop named Arjun Sarkaar (Nani) who is tasked with tracking down brutal serial killers behind a spate of murders.
To solve the case, Sarkaar goes undercover, putting himself right in the heart of danger.
Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Maganti Srinath star in prominent roles.
After HIT 3, Nani will team up with Dasara-fame director Srikanth Odela for his next film, The Paradise.