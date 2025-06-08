What's the story

The shooting of Sardar 2, the sequel to the 2022 political thriller Sardar, has been completed.

The film stars Karthi and is directed by PS Mithran.

The production began back in July last year and was wrapped up recently.

The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, SJ Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles.