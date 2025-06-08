Karthi's action thriller 'Sardar 2' finally wraps filming
What's the story
The shooting of Sardar 2, the sequel to the 2022 political thriller Sardar, has been completed.
The film stars Karthi and is directed by PS Mithran.
The production began back in July last year and was wrapped up recently.
The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, SJ Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles.
Release date
'Sardar 2' was initially slated for Diwali release
The film, which was initially scheduled for a Diwali release this year, is now reportedly eyeing a release in December 2025, reported TOI.
The decision was reportedly made to avoid a clash with Suriya's upcoming project, also slated to premiere on Diwali.
The makers of Sardar 2 wanted to ensure that both films get their due attention and don't compete against each other.
Multilingual release
The film will be released in multiple languages
Sardar 2 will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The film's music has been composed by Sam CS.
The first installment of Sardar was a major hit, and the sequel is expected to follow suit with its large-scale production and star-studded cast.
Production hurdles
The production faced several challenges, including a tragic accident
The production of Sardar 2 was not without its challenges. A tragic accident saw stuntman Elumalai, who fell from a dangerous height of 20 feet, lose his life.
The incident drew attention from all over the industry and was a heartbreaking moment for the entire team.
Despite these hurdles, the film has been completed and is now in post-production.
Upcoming projects
After 'Sardar 2,' Karthi will start working on 'Kaithi 2'
AKarthi will soon start working on Kaithi 2.
The film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is one of the most anticipated projects in Tamil cinema.
The first Kaithi film launched the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), making its sequel highly awaited among fans.