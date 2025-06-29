'They offered money...': When Aamir rejected underworld's Dubai party invite

In the late 1990s, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan received an invitation from the underworld to attend a party in Dubai . Despite persistent pressure, offers of money, and threats, he refused to attend. Speaking to The Lallantop recently, Khan revealed he was invited by some underworld members who wanted him to their party in the Middle East.

Unyielding stance Khan recalls how he was 'pressurized' to attend the party Khan stood his ground even when the underworld tried to convince him with money and promises. "They tried a lot. They offered me money and offered to get any work done of my choosing," he said. "They quickly changed their tone and said I'd have to come now because my presence had already been announced, and it was a prestige issue."

Defiant declaration 'You're very powerful...': Khan on threats from underworld Khan recalled, "That was our last meeting. I said, 'You've been meeting for a month and I've been telling you right from the start that I wouldn't come." He added, "You're very powerful so you can bash me up, hit me on the head, tie my hands and legs, and take me forcibly wherever you want, but I wouldn't come on my own."