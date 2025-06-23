Will Kiara Advani lead Meena Kumari biopic?

Role details

Advani's potential involvement in the biopic

Insiders revealed to Pinkvilla that the creators believe that Advani will be their perfect Kumari, considering her emotional depth. The team has reportedly narrated the script to Advani, who loved it but hasn't given her final nod yet. If she signs this project, it will be her first film after returning from maternity leave. The movie is titled Kamal Aur Meena and will delve into the love story of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and Kumari. The Amrohi family will also produce.