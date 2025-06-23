Page Loader
Will Kiara Advani lead Meena Kumari biopic?
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jun 23, 2025
03:11 pm
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been approached to play the titular role in an upcoming biopic on legendary actor Meena Kumari. The film, which has been generating a lot of buzz among Bollywood enthusiasts, is set to be produced and directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra with Saregama. Malhotra had acquired the rights to make this ambitious project.

Advani's potential involvement in the biopic

Insiders revealed to Pinkvilla that the creators believe that Advani will be their perfect Kumari, considering her emotional depth. The team has reportedly narrated the script to Advani, who loved it but hasn't given her final nod yet. If she signs this project, it will be her first film after returning from maternity leave. The movie is titled Kamal Aur Meena and will delve into the love story of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and Kumari. The Amrohi family will also produce.

Biopic will be an addition to Advani's diverse filmography

Advani's potential involvement in the movie has only added to the anticipation surrounding her post-pregnancy projects. The role could be one of her most challenging yet rewarding, as it will require her to display potent emotions authentically, like Kumari did. With War 2, Toxic, and potentially this biopic in her slate, Advani is sure to impress audiences with her diverse acting range.