'Latent' clips return to YouTube after controversy, 4-month hiatus

After a four-month hiatus, the popular YouTube show India's Got Latent has made a quiet return on social media. The show, hosted by popular comedian Samay Raina, was taken down earlier this year following a major controversy involving controversial comments made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The comments led to immense outrage and legal action against several individuals, including Raina and Allahbadia.

Show removal 'Too much to handle...': When Raina removed show's clips Following the controversy, Raina took down all episodes of India's Got Latent from his official channel. He expressed his distress over the situation in a statement, saying, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel." The show was taken down after multiple FIRs were filed against those involved for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit conversations on the show.

Show revival Show's clips have resurfaced online Now, months later, segments from the show have resurfaced online, but not on the original channel. Instead, they have been uploaded to a new page called India's Got Latent Clips, which was recently created. The revived clips include content from public and members-only episodes, with over 500 videos currently available for viewing. The page has 522 videos and over 490K subscribers.

Fan reactions Fans are excited about the show's return The return of India's Got Latent clips on social media has sparked excitement among fans. Many are wondering if new content is on the horizon and if the show will make a full comeback soon. Comments such as "2025 is the year of comeback," "Best comeback everrr," and "Finallyyyyyyyy... comeback ho hi gaya Latent ka" flooded the comment sections. Another fan said, "Oh my god, Raina is back and how!"