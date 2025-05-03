'Latent' row: Apoorva Mukhija reveals her mother received rape threats
What's the story
Content creator-actor Apoorva Mukhija recently opened up about the online hate unleashed on her family in the past few months.
In her first interview since the India's Got Latent controversy, Mukhija revealed that the controversy led to strangers attacking her parents on social media.
The torrent of abuse and threats greatly affected her mother's health.
Family impact
'Itt could have led to a heart attack...'
In a conversation with Yuvaa, Mukhija revealed, "People found my parents' social media accounts. My mother's account was public, and when all of this was happening, for the first two days, I was only thinking about myself."
"I didn't think about my parents. I didn't know what was happening."
She added, "My mom got a lot of R-words and rape threats...I didn't know till three days. I called my brother and he told me that mom's BP has shot up."
Emotional toll
'Mummy ne bas likha...aur fir comments off kar diye'
Mukhija continued, "It could have led to a heart attack. I asked him, 'Fir mummy ne kya kiya?' and he told me, 'Mummy ne bas likha I am very proud of my daughter aurfir comments off kar diye.'"
"That really hurt me because as I said, I wanted to do a lot of things for my mom."
"When I was growing up, my dad always said, 'Samaaj mein izzat rehni chahiye, hum itne time se yaha reh rahe hai.'"
Father's advice
'Everything he feared came true...they didn't complain even once'
Looking back at her childhood, Mukhija said, "I thought he lost all of that in a second. He always told me, 'Gaali mat diya karo, videos mat banao.' Everything he feared came true."
"I put them through all of that, and they didn't complain even once."
For the uninitiated, Mukhija had stirred India's Got Latent controversy with her abusive comments against a contestant, earning massive backlash and several FIRs.
Apology
Mukhija's apology and commitment to improvement
After the incident, Mukhija released a video apologizing for her actions.
She said, "I genuinely create content to entertain people and to make them laugh. I never wanted to hurt anybody, and I'm very very sorry."
"I should have been more mindful of my words, but I have learned my lesson, and I promise I will do better going forward."
"I just hope you guys can forgive me, and I am very sorry if I hurt your sentiments."