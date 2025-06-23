From 'Frances Ha' to 'Greenberg': Greta Gerwig's must-watch comedy films

Greta Gerwig is a master of unique storytelling and acting. The 41-year-old has made her mark in the comedy genre. Her films are a mix of humor and an insightful narrative, which provides the audience with both laughter and food for thought. Here are five of the best comedy films of Gerwig, showcasing her talent as an actress and filmmaker.

Frances Ha 'Frances Ha': A quirky journey Co-written by Gerwig, Frances Ha is a black-and-white comedy-drama focusing on the life of an aspiring dancer in NYC. The film beautifully captures the essence of youthful ambition and friendship with humor and charm. Gerwig's portrayal of Frances is the most endearing and relatable, making it a standout performance in her career.

Mistress America 'Mistress America': Unlikely friendships In Mistress America, Gerwig plays the role of Brooke, a lively New Yorker, who develops an unexpected bond with her soon-to-be stepsister. The film delves into themes of ambition, identity, and friendship with a comic twist. Gerwig's colorful performance adds layers to the character, without dropping the light-hearted tone of the film at any point.

Greenberg 'Greenberg': A tale of self-discovery Greenberg stars Gerwig and Ben Stiller in a comedy-drama that delves deep into personal growth and the complexities of relationships. The story explores the fine line between adulthood and childhood, with a hint of humor. Gerwig's Florence brings a certain warmth to the film, as she deals with life's challenges with Greenberg, fighting against the odds with poise.

20th Century Women '20th Century Women': A nostalgic comedy-drama Set in late 1970s California, 20th Century Women is a nostalgic comedy-drama where Gerwig plays Abbie Porter. The movie is about three women who explore the concepts of love and freedom during changing times. With its humorous yet poignant storytelling approach, it offers insights into generational dynamics while showcasing strong performances from its cast.