5 Woody Allen comedies that redefined the genre

Woody Allen is a cinematic magician who has given us many comedy movies that have made a lasting impact on the world of cinema. Famous for his peculiar storytelling and humor, Allen's work is often based on love, relationships, and existential thoughts. His films are loved for the witty conversations and unforgettable characters. Here are five iconic comedy movies by Allen.

Romantic comedy 'Annie Hall': A romantic comedy classic Released in 1977, Annie Hall is one of Allen's most illustrious works. The film chronicles the relationship of Alvy Singer, played by Allen himself, and Annie Hall, played by Diane Keaton. It is noted for its unconventional narrative style and witty flashbacks. The film bagged four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

New York City 'Manhattan': A love letter to New York City Manhattan, released in 1979, is a romantic comedy-drama set against the backdrop of New York City. Starring Allen as Isaac Davis, a television writer, the film navigates complex relationships with the women in his life. Shot in black-and-white with an iconic Gershwin score, Manhattan is celebrated for its stunning cinematography and portrayal of urban life.

Family dynamics 'Hannah and Her Sisters': Interwoven Lives Hannah and Her Sisters, released in 1986, follows the lives of three sisters over two years between Thanksgiving gatherings. The ensemble cast features Mia Farrow as Hannah, along with Michael Caine and Dianne Wiest. This movie masterfully interlaces multiple storylines with humor, while exploring themes like love affairs.

Time travel 'Midnight in Paris': Time-traveling adventure Released in 2011, Midnight In Paris follows writer Gil Pender, played by Owen Wilson, who is mysteriously transported back to the Jazz Age every night at midnight. He experiences this while visiting Paris with his fiancée, Inez (Rachel McAdams). This whimsical tale seamlessly blends fantasy elements into reality, making for an enchanting, nostalgic experience.