Highway Infrastructure IPO fully booked in 40 minutes, GMP surges

The IPO will close on August 7

By Mudit Dube
Aug 05, 2025
03:45 pm
What's the story

Highway Infrastructure Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has been fully subscribed within hours of its opening today. The three-day IPO was oversubscribed 7.47 times, with bids for 11,97,90,186 shares against the offer of 1,60,43,046 shares. The retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 9.63 times while the non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 7.14 times. At the time of wrting, the GMP for the IPO stood at ₹40, translating to a potential listing gain of 57% over issue price.

Fundraising details

IPO details

Highway Infrastructure Ltd has raised ₹23.4 crore from its IPO's anchor investors, including HDFC Bank and Abans Finance Pvt Ltd. The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue of shares worth ₹65 crore for working capital requirements and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.39 crore shares worth ₹97.52 crore and an offer for sale of 46.4 lakh shares worth ₹32.48 crore by existing promoters.

Company profile

Financials and business model

Founded in 1995, Highway Infrastructure Ltd (HIL) is involved in tollway collection, EPC projects, and real estate development. The Indore-based company specializes in building and maintaining roads, highways, bridges as well as residential projects. It reported a total income of ₹504.48 crore with a profit after tax of ₹22.40 crore. The company's shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on August 12 after the IPO process is complete.