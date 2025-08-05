The IPO will close on August 7

Highway Infrastructure IPO fully booked in 40 minutes, GMP surges

Highway Infrastructure Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has been fully subscribed within hours of its opening today. The three-day IPO was oversubscribed 7.47 times, with bids for 11,97,90,186 shares against the offer of 1,60,43,046 shares. The retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 9.63 times while the non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 7.14 times. At the time of wrting, the GMP for the IPO stood at ₹40, translating to a potential listing gain of 57% over issue price.