Jenna Ortega opens up about going viral for 'Wednesday' dance

Jenna Ortega, who plays the lead role in Netflix 's hit series Wednesday , recently opened up about the show's success and her famous "Wednesday dance" from Season 1. Speaking in an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that the global craze was an honor but also unexpected. "You make these jobs and you never know what will come of them...the reception and excitement for what we worked on...is just something that I'm very grateful for," she said.

Fame impact 'It's been a tremendous impact...honored' The 22-year-old actor also spoke about how the show's success has changed her life. "It's been a pretty tremendous impact and an unexpected one. I have just been grateful and honored," she said. She added that it's been a learning curve as she adjusts to the changes in her personal life due to the show's popularity, but is trying not to let it affect her daily routine too much.

Character portrayal Has she changed to be more like Wednesday? Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the series, a morbid child who solves a murder mystery at her school. The show also addresses many social issues under the guise of satire. When asked about its real-life impact, she said, "I'm not sure that I've seen its general impact, but for me, in my personal life, I feel like that I kind of have the same outlook or similar stances on things."