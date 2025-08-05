'Don't give a...': George Clooney breaks silence on acting criticism

Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney has responded to the criticism of his acting abilities. The 64-year-old actor, known for films like Tomorrowland, Gravity, The Midnight Sky, and Ticket to Paradise, has been reportedly criticized for playing similar roles. Speaking to Vanity Fair recently, he said he doesn't care about such comments. "Do people say that I only play myself? I don't give a s***," he said.

Role diversity 'If that means I'm playing myself...' Clooney further defended the diversity of his roles, saying, "There aren't that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother, Where Art Thou? and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana." He added, "So if that means I'm playing myself all the time. I don't give a s***." "Have you ever tried playing yourself? It's hard to do."

Career highlights Clooney opens up about his career journey Clooney also spoke about his career journey, saying he didn't achieve massive success until he was 33 years old. "I'd been working for 12 years at that point," he said. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his next film, Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach and written by Emily Mortimer. The film features an ensemble cast including Laura Dern, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup, Grace Edwards, Greta Gerwig, Stacy Keach, and Patrick Wilson.