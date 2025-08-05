Is AI really causing mass layoffs? Salesforce CEO disagrees 

Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, has dismissed fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will cause mass job losses in white-collar industries. In a recent interview with Fortune during his London visit, he questioned the idea that AI is behind major layoffs. "I keep looking around, talking to CEOs, asking: what AI are they using for these big layoffs?" Benioff said.

Tech integration AI's role at Salesforce Salesforce is one of the most aggressive adopters of AI in the corporate world. Its AI agents now handle 85% of customer service requests and qualify sales leads 40% faster than human employees. However, Benioff believes that full automation isn't possible yet because of the inaccuracy issues with AI. "The AI we have isn't 100% accurate because it's built on word models," he said.

AI reliance Need for human oversight Despite the efficiency gains from AI, Benioff emphasized that human oversight is still necessary. He said "Every AI needs its own fact checker, and those fact checkers are humans, not AIs," highlighting the current limitations of generative models. He uses AI as a collaborative tool to review business plans and identify strategic gaps but always keeps human judgment at the center of decision-making.