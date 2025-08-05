Lady Gaga to debut in 'Wednesday' S02; new song coming

Character reveal

Gaga's character will be a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy

In the upcoming season, Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, an iconic teacher at Nevermore Academy. Her character is described as having a haunting presence and secrets of her own. Fans are speculating that she may either mentor or challenge Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams in ways that will add more layers to the already intriguing storyline. The song and its music video are expected to be released soon.