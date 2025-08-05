Lady Gaga to debut in 'Wednesday' S02; new song coming
What's the story
Pop sensation Lady Gaga is reportedly set to make her debut in the second season of Netflix's hit series Wednesday. The singer will also release a new track, Dead Dance, which will be featured in the upcoming season. The news was first reported by Variety and has since sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see how Gaga's unique style will blend with the show's dark and quirky atmosphere.
Character reveal
Gaga's character will be a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy
In the upcoming season, Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, an iconic teacher at Nevermore Academy. Her character is described as having a haunting presence and secrets of her own. Fans are speculating that she may either mentor or challenge Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams in ways that will add more layers to the already intriguing storyline. The song and its music video are expected to be released soon.
Creative partnership
Rumored music video shoot location
Last month, Gaga was seen with Tim Burton, Wednesday's creator, in Mexico City's Island of the Dolls, a place known for its ghostly stories. This eerie location is rumored to be connected to the Dead Dance video, which she reportedly recorded with Andrew Watt and Cirkut, producers from Gaga's Chromatica and Mayhem eras. The first part of Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, while Part 2 will be released on September 3.