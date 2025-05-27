Triptii Dimri bags her biggest paycheck yet for Prabhas's 'Spirit'
What's the story
Actor Triptii Dimri has reportedly bagged her biggest paycheck yet for the upcoming Telugu film Spirit.
After her breakout role in Animal, she is now set to make her Tollywood debut with this project, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas.
According to a report by Siasat.com, she is being paid around ₹5 crore for the film—her highest fee to date.
Casting changes
Dimri replaced Deepika Padukone in 'Spirit'
Initially, Deepika Padukone was rumored to be the female lead in Spirit. However, the makers chose Dimri instead.
Reports suggest that Padukone's demands of ₹28 crore, 15% profit share, and specific shooting conditions led to her exclusion from the project.
In contrast, Dimri reportedly accepted a straightforward deal without any additional perks or profit sharing.
Initially, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were signed on as the antagonists, but the deal did not materialize.
Film details
What roles will Dimri and Prabhas play?
Spirit is expected to be a high-octane action drama, with Prabhas playing a tough cop.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Dimri will play the role of a doctor in Spirit. Her character is described as a passionate doctor who falls in love with Prabhas's character.
The film, backed by a ₹400 crore budget, will go on floors in mid-2025 and is scheduled for release in 2026.
Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film.