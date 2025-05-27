Initially, Deepika Padukone was rumored to be the female lead in Spirit. However, the makers chose Dimri instead.

Reports suggest that Padukone's demands of ₹28 crore, 15% profit share, and specific shooting conditions led to her exclusion from the project.

In contrast, Dimri reportedly accepted a straightforward deal without any additional perks or profit sharing.

Initially, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were signed on as the antagonists, but the deal did not materialize.