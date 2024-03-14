Next Article

Babar Azam completes 500 runs in PSL 2024 season: Stats

09:37 pm Mar 14, 2024

What's the story Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has become the first player to complete 500 runs in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season. He achieved the milestone in Qualifier 1 versus the Multan Sultans on Thursday. Coming into the match, Babar was on 498 runs. He got to the mark with just his second run. Here we decode his stats.

Six fifty-plus scores in the 2024 PSL season

Playing his 10th match of the campaign for Peshawar Zalmi, Babar reached the 500-run mark. He averages over 62, having slammed a century and five fifties so far. Notably, no other batter owns over 400 runs this season. Babar's scores this season read as 68, 72, 31, 48, 111*, 0, 64, 53 and 51 coming into this contest.

Babar is closing in on 3,500 PSL runs

Before Qualifier 1, Babar tallied 3,433 runs in the PSL at an average of 45.77. His tally includes two tons and 33 fifties. He owns the highest number of fours (379). His strike rate reads 127.81. Earlier this season, Babar became the first PSL batter to hammer 3,000 runs in the competition. He has represented Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in the past.

Babar nearing the 10,500-run mark in T20s

Babar is playing his 289th T20 match. He came into this contest with a total of 10,424 runs at 44.35. He is 76 runs shy of the 10,500-run mark. Earlier this season, Babar surpassed 10,000 T20 runs, becoming the second Pakistani player to achieve the record after veteran Shoaib Malik. Babar has smashed 87 fifties and 11 hundreds in T20s.