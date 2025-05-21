'Nice to be back': Kevin Spacey receives award in Cannes
What's the story
Despite new sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, he was honoured with an award for excellence in film and television at the Better World Fund Gala at Cannes.
The event was held on Tuesday in the Carlton Hotel, while the city is hosting the famed film festival.
He emotionally told the crowd, "Who would have ever thought that honoring someone who has been exonerated in every courtroom he's ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea."
Emotional tribute
Spacey opened up about getting blacklisted in Hollywood
During his acceptance speech, the House of Cards actor revealed he was blacklisted from the industry after many people came out with accusations against him.
He pulled from an example from Hollywood's history, comparing himself to Oscar winning screenwriter, Dalton Trumbo, who was blacklisted in the mid-1900s.
"History does repeat itself, but only if we allow it to."
Acceptance speech
Spacey's response to the award and questions about his comeback
Before the event, Spacey said he felt "surrounded by so much affection and love" in a statement to the media.
"It's very nice to be back."
When asked about his potential comeback, he said, "I'm glad to be working, I'll tell you that."
The actor has reportedly been making a living from working in foreign indie projects in recent times.
Career update
Spacey's career trajectory and recent projects
Notably, Spacey, who won Academy Awards for The Usual Suspects (1995) and American Beauty (1999), has been absent from major Hollywood productions since 2017.
Recently, he has made a bit of a comeback, mostly in Italian films, including a role in the 2024 thriller The Contract.
His appearance at Cannes was arranged by producers of the British independent film The Awakening.
Notably, in the last decade, over 30 men have accused Spacey of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior.