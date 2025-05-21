What's the story

Despite new sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, he was honoured with an award for excellence in film and television at the Better World Fund Gala at Cannes.

The event was held on Tuesday in the Carlton Hotel, while the city is hosting the famed film festival.

He emotionally told the crowd, "Who would have ever thought that honoring someone who has been exonerated in every courtroom he's ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea."