Mohanlal announces liver transplant aid, anti-drug campaign on his birthday
What's the story
Malayalam cinema's beloved superstar, Mohanlal, is celebrating his 65th birthday on Wednesday with a flurry of heartfelt wishes from fans and colleagues.
The actor, fondly known as Lalettan, is riding high on the success of his recent films, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, both of which reportedly crossed ₹200 crore at the box office.
On this special day, Mohanlal announced two significant initiatives through his ViswaSanthi Foundation.
Social impact
Mohanlal's philanthropic efforts for children in need
In a video message posted on Facebook, Mohanlal announced his foundation, in partnership with Baby Memorial Hospital, would conduct subsidized liver transplant surgeries for underprivileged children.
"Many children in Kerala suffer from liver ailments and need transplants. This initiative aims to extend a helping hand to their families," he said.
He also launched a year-long anti-drug campaign called Be a Hero under the foundation's aegis.
Twitter Post
Check out what Mohanlal said
Viswasanthi Foundation, in association with Baby Memorial Hospital, is undertaking a noble initiative. We are providing liver transplantations for deserving children from economically weaker sections of society at a significantly lower expense. Many children in— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2025
Kerala with liver… pic.twitter.com/7wWQFg9eHE
Career highlights
Mohanlal's illustrious career and the ViswaSanthi Foundation
Born on May 21, 1960, Mohanlal's illustrious four-decade-long career has seen him acting in over 400 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada cinema.
He is a five-time National Award winner and was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2019.
Mohanlal founded the ViswaSanthi Foundation in 2015, which works toward healthcare, education, and socio-economic development for the underprivileged.