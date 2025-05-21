What's the story

Malayalam cinema's beloved superstar, Mohanlal, is celebrating his 65th birthday on Wednesday with a flurry of heartfelt wishes from fans and colleagues.

The actor, fondly known as Lalettan, is riding high on the success of his recent films, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, both of which reportedly crossed ₹200 crore at the box office.

On this special day, Mohanlal announced two significant initiatives through his ViswaSanthi Foundation.