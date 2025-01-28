'Manichitrathazhu' to Padma Bhushan: Inspiring journey of Shobana
What's the story
Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai or simply Shobana is an inspiration for many.
Born in 1970, the acclaimed Indian film actor and Bharatnatyam dancer started her acting career as a child with the film Amar Prem. As an adult, she debuted under the guidance of director Balachandra Menon.
Along with acting, she also learned Bharatnatyam at Chennai's Chidambaram Academy under Chitra Visweswaran.
On Republic Day eve, she was honored with the coveted Padma Bhushan.
Here's charting her inimitable journey.
Career highlights
Pillai's remarkable film titles include 'Rudraveena,' 'Kanamarayathu'
Pillai has displayed her prowess in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English films.
Some of her memorable works include Kanamarayathu (1984), Ithiri Poove Chuvanna Poove (1984), Yathra (1985), Rangam (1985), Anantaram (1987), Vrutham (1987), Rudraveena (1988), Idhu Namma Aalu (1988), Siva (1989), Innale (1990), Thalapathi (1991), Meleparambil Aanveedu (1993), Manichitrathazhu (1993).
She won two National Film Awards for her role in the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.
Recognition
Pillai's contribution to arts and culture
In recognition of her immense contribution to arts and culture, Pillai was awarded the Kerala State Film Award and the Padma Shri (in 2006).
In 1989, she founded her dance academy, Kali Oinya, which went on to get registered in 1992.
The institution enabled her to impart her knowledge to students and work with other legendary artists like Zakir Hussain, Vikku Vinayakam, Mandolin Srinivas.
Her words
'Not everyone gets such opportunities...'
Although in recent years, she has reduced her film work to focus on Bharatnatyam, she has always shown great gratitude for her achievements.
Once speaking about her film journey, the 54-year-old had told a media portal: "Despite all the discomforts, it was a great learning experience working with the likes of Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Priyadarshan, Bharathan, Bhadran, Balu Mahendra, and Aravindan."
"Their scripts taught me everything. Not everyone gets such opportunities."