What's the story

Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai or simply Shobana is an inspiration for many.

Born in 1970, the acclaimed Indian film actor and Bharatnatyam dancer started her acting career as a child with the film Amar Prem. As an adult, she debuted under the guidance of director Balachandra Menon.

Along with acting, she also learned Bharatnatyam at Chennai's Chidambaram Academy under Chitra Visweswaran.

On Republic Day eve, she was honored with the coveted Padma Bhushan.

Here's charting her inimitable journey.