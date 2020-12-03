Last updated on Dec 03, 2020, 08:52 am
Hi,
Written byShalini Ojha
In a tragic piece of news, Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH spices, passed away this morning.
As per reports, he died of a heart attack at 5:30 am. He had recently recovered from COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital for the last few weeks.
Last year, the Centre awarded him with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award.
Born in Sialkot (in undivided India) in 1923, Gulati dropped out of school in Class 5. He joined his father's business 'Mahashian Di Hatti,' and after partition moved to Delhi.
He bought a tanga for Rs. 650, which he later sold and set up a shop under 'Mahashian Di Hatti of Sialkot Deggi Mirch Wale' banner.
In 1959, the company was officially set up.
In 2016 fiscal, Gulati, who was famously known as Dadaji and Mahashayji took home a salary of over Rs. 21 crore, making him the highest-paid CEO of the FMCG sector.
At the time, his remuneration was more than Godrej Consumer's Adi Godrej and Vivek Gambhir, Sanjiv Mehta of Hindustan Unilever, and ITC's YC Deveshwar.
He held an 80% stake in his company, ET reported in 2017.
