What's the story

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, actor Amit Sial spoke about his Qala co-actor Babil Khan's viral video, in which he was seen crying.

Sial called Khan a "sweet, talented, and well-educated kid" who is weighed down by the legacy of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan.

"Even I terribly miss Irrfan Khan after watching his work," Sial remarked.