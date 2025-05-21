Amit Sial says Babil is burdened by father Irrfan's legacy
What's the story
In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, actor Amit Sial spoke about his Qala co-actor Babil Khan's viral video, in which he was seen crying.
Sial called Khan a "sweet, talented, and well-educated kid" who is weighed down by the legacy of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan.
"Even I terribly miss Irrfan Khan after watching his work," Sial remarked.
Personal reflections
Sial empathized with Khan's struggles and ambitions
Sial went on to further emphasize how lonely Khan must feel without his father and how his ambitions might be taking a toll on his health.
Speaking from his own experience, Sial admitted he felt lost till the age of 30.
He said, "Thank God, there was no social media in that time, else I would have posted more videos than him."
"One should avoid unnecessary analysis of someone's life," he added.
Career highlights
Sial's impressive career in the Hindi film industry
Sial has been a mainstay in the Hindi film industry for decades, having played some of the most unique roles in both theatrical films and OTT shows.
Some of his most memorable characters include Lallan Sudheer in Raid and Raid 2, Tirath Singh in Kesari Chapter 2, and IPS Ram Sharan Maurya in Mirzapur.
Such performances have helped him create a niche for himself.