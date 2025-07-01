'No foul play': Shefali Jariwala's friend reveals police cross-questioned husband

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala , best known for her role in the iconic song Kaanta Laga, passed away at the age of 42. Her close friend Pooja Ghai recently spoke about the events that transpired after Jariwala's sudden demise. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, she said that Jariwala's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was interrogated by the police the next day.

Interrogation details 'My only fear, the moment I saw Parag was...' Ghai told Lalwani, "The good part is that there was no foul play." "My only fear, the moment I saw Parag was... The guy was grieving, the guy naturally wanted to be left alone, and he was being cross-questioned by the police." "Of course, they were doing their duty. But you've seen it in past cases... You've seen (next of kin) being grilled for months and their life is over."

Emotional state Tyagi was completely 'numb' after Jariwala's death Ghai further said, "The moment I saw Parag, my only hope was, 'I hope he gets out of this as soon as possible.' Fortunately, the report says there was no foul play and he was released." She added that Tyagi was completely "numb" after Jariwala's death. The police have reportedly registered a case of accidental death.

Health concerns IV drip might have affected her blood pressure Ghai also shared that Jariwala was very conscious about her health. She revealed that the actor took an IV drip earlier in the day. Reports suggested that this might have affected her blood pressure; however, the police have yet to comment on the cause of death. "Shefali was extremely conscious about what she took and what she did. She was so conscious about her food...Just everything." "Calling an unqualified person would be the last thing that she'd do," Ghai said.