'Meena Kumari' biopic makers react to rumors of Kiara's casting

Director Siddharth P Malhotra, who has the rights to the life story of legendary actor Meena Kumari , has clarified that no casting decisions have been made for her biopic. This statement comes amid rumors that actor Kiara Advani is being considered for the lead role. He took to his Instagram Stories to ask people to avoid speculation until an official announcement is made.

Official statement Malhotra debunked rumors Malhotra wrote, "Would appreciate for the media to avoid conjectures on the casting of Kamal aur Meena [the film's title]." He added, "The script has only gotten ready and as we have a cast and more, we will only be more than happy to officially announce it." "Until then, request everyone to avoid conjectures until they hear officially from us," he concluded.

Casting rumors Earlier, Advani linked to Meena Kumari project Earlier, a report by Pinkvilla suggested that Advani was in talks to play Kumari in her biopic. Sources claimed that she had been approached for the project and had received a narration of the script. It was reported that Advani loved the script but had yet to sign on the dotted line. The film's team reportedly thought she was perfect for the role due to her looks and acting prowess.

Film details The film will explore Kumari, Kamal Amrohi's love story Last year, Saregama and Bilal Amrohi had announced a biopic on Kumari's love story with her producer-husband Kamal Amrohi. The film will reportedly cover Kumari and Amrohi's 20-year journey from their first meeting at 18 and 34, respectively, to the making of the classic Pakeezah. AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, Bhavani Iyer, and Kausar Munir are believed to be attached to the project.