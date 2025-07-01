'Saiyaara' drops new song; see glimpses of main duo's story
What's the story
The much-awaited romantic drama, Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, has released a new song titled Dhun. The track reunites the dream musical trio of Arijit Singh and Mithoon, with Mohit Suri serving as the director. This collaboration follows their previous successful ventures like Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2.
Song details
Watch the music video featuring Padda-Panday
The music video for Dhun features the film's lead actors, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. The video opens with Panday performing in the rain while reminiscing about his moments with Padda, showcasing their intense chemistry on-screen. The song's lyrics beautifully express the emotions of love and longing, making it a perfect fit for the film's narrative.
Twitter Post
'Love hurts, music heals'
When love hurts, music heals. 🎶❤️ #Dhun is reuniting Arijit Singh, Mithoon & Mohit Suri together for #Saiyaara ✨ Song out now - https://t.co/QDEwC6Ygt7— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 1, 2025
Releasing in theatres on 18th July. #AhaanPanday | #AneetPadda | @mohit11481 | #AkshayeWidhani | @arijitsingh | @Mithoon11… pic.twitter.com/EpBMKoxWMd
Soundtrack success
Several chartbuster songs already out
Dhun is the latest addition to Saiyaara's already successful soundtrack list. The film's music album has been receiving widespread acclaim, with all songs making waves on India's musical charts. Other songs from the album include Jubin Nautiyal's Barbaad, Vishal Mishra's Tum Ho Toh, and Sachet-Parampara's Humsafar. The film will release in theaters on July 18.