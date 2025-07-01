'Thought our lives were over': 'Game Changer' producer on flop
What's the story
Shirish, the producer of Ram Charan's Game Changer, recently opened up about the film's disappointing performance. Speaking to Great Andhra, he revealed that they feared their lives were over after the film flopped. "Everyone knows how risky the cinema business is. For example, look at Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer. With Game Changer, we thought our lives were over."
Aftermath
Neither Charan nor Shankar reached out to us, says Shirish
Shirish also revealed that after Game Changer's failure, neither Charan nor director Shankar reached out to them. "Did the hero come and help us? Did the director come and help us? No one even asked us how we were doing, even out of courtesy." However, he clarified that they didn't expect any support as they made the film at their own discretion and have been dealing with the losses themselves.
Future plans
Dil Raju also said he felt guilty about the flop
Despite the setback, Shirish said he still has a good relationship with Charan. He stressed the fact that the main lead of the movie owed them nothing and is free to accept or decline any new film offer. Meanwhile, Dil Raju, his brother and co-producer, echoed these sentiments at an event for Nithiin's Thammudu. He said they felt guilty about not delivering a superhit with Game Changer but are now working on making a hit film with Charan.
Box office performance
'Game Changer' was 1 of the biggest flops of 2025
Game Changer, which also starred Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, was one of the biggest flops of 2025. The movie was made on a huge budget and had been in production since 2021. The fans had huge expectations from the movie, but the storyline and the performances let the audience down. It reportedly earned ₹186.25 crore globally during its lifetime, per Sacnilk. Read our review of the action thriller here.