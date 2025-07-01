'Thought our lives were over': 'Game Changer' producer on flop

Shirish, the producer of Ram Charan 's Game Changer , recently opened up about the film's disappointing performance. Speaking to Great Andhra, he revealed that they feared their lives were over after the film flopped. "Everyone knows how risky the cinema business is. For example, look at Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer. With Game Changer, we thought our lives were over."

Aftermath Neither Charan nor Shankar reached out to us, says Shirish Shirish also revealed that after Game Changer's failure, neither Charan nor director Shankar reached out to them. "Did the hero come and help us? Did the director come and help us? No one even asked us how we were doing, even out of courtesy." However, he clarified that they didn't expect any support as they made the film at their own discretion and have been dealing with the losses themselves.

Future plans Dil Raju also said he felt guilty about the flop Despite the setback, Shirish said he still has a good relationship with Charan. He stressed the fact that the main lead of the movie owed them nothing and is free to accept or decline any new film offer. Meanwhile, Dil Raju, his brother and co-producer, echoed these sentiments at an event for Nithiin's Thammudu. He said they felt guilty about not delivering a superhit with Game Changer but are now working on making a hit film with Charan.