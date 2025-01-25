Shraddha may star opposite Ram Charan in Sukumar's next: Report
What's the story
After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, director Sukumar is eyeing Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor for his next, reported 123Telugu.
The film, which will be a pan-India release, will star Telugu superstar Ram Charan in the lead.
Although the news about Kapoor's possible involvement is still unconfirmed, it has already created a substantial buzz.
Director's vision
Sukumar's next project after 'Pushpa 2' success
Sukumar is currently working on the script of his next film, after a break from the success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.
The director is known for his meticulous planning and grand vision, which he plans to bring to this upcoming project as well.
Meanwhile, Charan is busy shooting for another film under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana.
It co-stars Janhvi Kapoor.
Next project
Kapoor is also busy with 'Nagin'
Apart from this untitled project, Kapoor will also star in Nikhil Dwivedi's Nagin.
Dwivedi, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, lauded Kapoor's versatility, saying, "The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to."