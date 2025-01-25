What's the story

Jon M Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked, is set to adapt Britney Spears's memoir The Woman in Me into a film.

Announced in August 2024, the project is highly anticipated by fans across the globe.

Now, a report by Life & Style suggests that Hollywood A-listers Selena Gomez (32) and Natalie Portman (43) are frontrunners to play the iconic pop star in this biopic.