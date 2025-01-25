Who will lead Britney Spears biopic: Selena or Natalie Portman
What's the story
Jon M Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked, is set to adapt Britney Spears's memoir The Woman in Me into a film.
Announced in August 2024, the project is highly anticipated by fans across the globe.
Now, a report by Life & Style suggests that Hollywood A-listers Selena Gomez (32) and Natalie Portman (43) are frontrunners to play the iconic pop star in this biopic.
Casting preferences
Spears's admiration for Gomez and Portman
A source told Life & Style, "Britney adores Natalie Portman and thinks she's such an incredible actress, she'd love to see her cast and thinks with the right make-up artist she could easily be transformed."
"The same goes for Selena Gomez. She's someone Britney loves as a person and as an artist, she thinks she's mighty talented and knows she'd also have her own history as a child star to draw on, which would make things easier."
Director's statement
Chu confirmed Spears's involvement in the biopic
Chu confirmed to Billboard that Spears will be actively involved in the making of her biopic.
"I haven't really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach, but it's very early," he said.
"I want to do her justice and tell her story right."
Despite the buzz around possible casting choices, no official announcement has been made yet on who will play Spears on screen.