Susanne Bier may direct Nicole Kidman-Sandra Bullock's 'Practical Magic 2'
What's the story
Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier is reportedly in talks to direct Practical Magic 2 for Warner Bros, reported Deadline.
While the deal is not yet finalized, if it goes through, Bier will be reuniting with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.
The sequel will pick up the story of witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, played by Bullock and Kidman respectively.
Sequel details
'Practical Magic 2' to continue witch sisters' journey
The original Practical Magic movie, which hit theaters in 1998, directed by Griffin Dunne, has developed a cult following over the years.
It focused on two sisters brought up by their aunts in a small town who battled societal prejudice and a family curse that put their happiness at stake.
The first film grossed over $47 million in the US alone.
Production team
Original cast and crew to return for 'Practical Magic 2'
Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original movie, is returning to write the second part's screenplay.
Bullock and Kidman will also serve as producers along with Denise Di Novi.
This is a reunion of key members from the first film's production team, ensuring continuity in the sequel's narrative and style.
Past projects