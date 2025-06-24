Sonakshi Sinha met her husband Zaheer, thanks to Salman Khan?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed that her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, was introduced to her by none other than Salman Khan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sinha said that she met Iqbal at a party hosted by Khan. "(Khan) was obviously very happy. He is very fond of Zaheer and me. It was obviously because of him that we met, so all due credit to where it belongs," she said.
Clarification
Sinha calls Khan a 'sutradhar'
When asked if Khan was a matchmaker, Sinha said he wasn't. "Not really a matchmaker. We met at a party at his house, so kind of like a sutradhar." She also spoke about her initial days in Bollywood, particularly her debut film Dabangg. "I felt so weird, mujhe pata nahi kaha pe laake chhod diya tha. I was so unprepared... But destiny obviously had these plans for me and once I started, there was no looking back."
Upcoming projects
Sinha's upcoming films
On the work front, Sinha was last seen in Netflix's Heeramandi and the horror-comedy Kakuda. She will next be seen in Nikita Roy, a supernatural drama directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha. The film is set to release this Friday and also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. It will clash with another mytho-horror film Maa starring Kajol in the lead role.