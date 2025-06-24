Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal earlier this year

Sonakshi Sinha met her husband Zaheer, thanks to Salman Khan?

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:23 pm Jun 24, 2025

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed that her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, was introduced to her by none other than Salman Khan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sinha said that she met Iqbal at a party hosted by Khan. "(Khan) was obviously very happy. He is very fond of Zaheer and me. It was obviously because of him that we met, so all due credit to where it belongs," she said.